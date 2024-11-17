Motorists in Galway today are being reminded of road closures that are in place as a result of the F1 Red Bull Showrun.
The Upper Salthill Road – from the Blackrock Diving Tower to Darcy Roundabout at Seapoint – will be closed to all road users and pedestrians from 3pm until 10pm today, Sunday.
Galway City Council has made an order closing the road and pathways to facilitate the ‘F1 Galway Red Bull Showrun’.
There will be diversions in place via Kingston Road, Taylor’s Hill, the Crescent and Fr Griffin Avenue during this time.
The F1 Showrun event will take place from 7pm to 8:30pm with gates opening at 4:30pm.
The public are being reminded it is a ticket only event. Those without a ticket will not be permitted entry.
Ticket holders are asked to walk, cycle or use public transport to attend.
Those using cars should utilise City Centre carparks and walk to the event where possible.