Motorists in Galway today are being reminded of road closures that are in place as a result of the F1 Red Bull Showrun.

The Upper Salthill Road – from the Blackrock Diving Tower to Darcy Roundabout at Seapoint – will be closed to all road users and pedestrians from 3pm until 10pm today, Sunday.

Galway City Council has made an order closing the road and pathways to facilitate the ‘F1 Galway Red Bull Showrun’.