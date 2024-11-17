The search for a woman missing in Galway Bay resumed this morning.

The multi-agency operation, led by gardaí, involves the Coast Guard Service, Civil Defence teams and the RNLI.

Máire Ní Fhátharta was reported missing from Silverstrand beach on Tuesday.

Several other search and rescue groups from around the country have also taken part in the effort to locate Ms Ní Fhátharta.

According to RTE, an online fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs of fuel and search equipment.

Organised by Ms Ní Fhátharta's family, the monies will be donated to voluntary organisations that are assisting in the recovery effort.