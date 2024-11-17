A Co. Mayo man is set to appear on a popular business show on US television later this week.

Swinford native Paul Convey, who is the co-founder of US company Taverns-To-Go is hoping he can secure an investment on the hit show 'Shark Tank', which is similar in style to 'Dragon's Den’.

The programme will be aired on Friday 22nd of November to millions of people across the US on ABC television.

Mr. Convey who has a background in engineering and construction saw the opportunity to start a business specialising in the construction of yard bars for the residential market.

Over the past three years, Taverns-To-Go has fabricated and delivered over 3,000 bars across America.

The company has a full team of carpenters that operate out of their manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, Florida and California.

The Swinford man along with co-founder Enda from Dublin have already received high praise having featured in The Wall Street Journal.

The two Irish expats now hope they can secure a deal on 'Shark Tank' this coming Friday on ABC Television at 8pm US time and 1am Irish time.