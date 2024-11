ALONE wants a broad range of measures taken by the next Government for an ageing population.



It also wants a Commissoner for Older People to ensure a range of policies to meet their housing, finance and health needs.



It's welcoming Fine Gael's plan to cut heating bills for pensioners by 420 euro a year, but wants a wider strategy.



CEO of ALONE Sean Moynihan says it's vital heating bills come down for older people in winter.