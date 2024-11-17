A new poll out today shows support has risen slightly for Sinn Fein since the start of the general election campaign.

The new Sunday Times/Opinion poll shows the main three parties grouped closely together, with Fianna Fail also rising slightly and Fine Gael dropping slightly.

Today's poll shows Fine Gael down one, at 23 percent.

Independents and others at 21 percent, also down one.

Fianna Fail up one at 20 percent.

Sinn Fein up two at 18 percent.

Social Democrats are up one to 6 percent.

Labour down one to 4 percent.

Solidarity People Before Profit down one to 2 percent.

Aontu unchanged at 2 percent.