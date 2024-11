People who have died in crashes on Irish roads are being honoured and remembered today.

It comes as today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The RSA is asking all road users to use the day to reflect on their road behaviours.

150 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, 17 fewer than last year.

Laura Rice, who lost her father Alan in a road crash, offers advice to anyone suffering with grief....