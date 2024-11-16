A native of County Mayo has been recognised for her positive contribution to her community this year.

The National Garda Youth Awards ceremony, presented to young people aged 13 to 21, took place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise earlier today.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris presented a total of 24 awards, acknowledging the remarkable contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions across the country.

One of five Community Safety Awards was presented to Hollymount native Orlaith Heaney.

There were two other local recipients in the Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Garda Division.

One went to Go Yellow in the Group Award section, while Cormac Petrie received a Special Recognition Award.

19 year old Cormac, a native of Knockcroghery in County Roscommon, was praised for saving the life of a person who got into difficulty while swimming at Hodson Bay.

(photo credit to An Garda Síochána)