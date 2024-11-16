Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald was in County Mayo yesterday to launch the party’s ‘manifesto for change’ with candidates Rose Conway Walsh TD and cllr Gerry Murray.

The party manifesto includes a new dedicated immigration management agency, which would be introduced within months of Government.

According to the party leader, this would “ensure cohesion” around planning, sharing information and speedy decision making.

She has criticised the current Government for its ‘chaotic and disorganised’ approach to immigration, which she admits is a very tough challenge.

The current immigration system, according to Deputy McDonald, is incredibly slow and a reset is needed.

She spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and outlined some of the changes that a Sinn Féin – led Government would make to Ireland’s immigration policy:

(photo credit to Mary Lou McDonald)