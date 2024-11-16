Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was among those awarded an honorary doctorate degree at Queen’s University, Belfast yesterday.

The Mayo native was recognised for having played a “crucial role in leading Ireland through a challenging economic period marked by the global financial crisis”.

Mr. Kenny’s “key role during the talks between the EU and UK Government negotiating the terms of Brexit, and the place of Northern Ireland going forward” was also noted, according to today’s Irish Independent.

The official title of his acknowledgement is 'Doctor of Laws for distinction in public service'.

RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan was also honoured, along with broadcaster Annie MacManus, Channel 4 director of nations and regions Sinead Rock and leading agri-food expert Dr. Clive Black, while Valerie Ingram was awarded a Doctor of the University.

These Honorary Doctorates were awarded to individuals whose careers have had a profound impact not only here on these islands, but right across the world.

(pic credit to Queen's University Belfast)