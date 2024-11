Mayo’s county town is gearing up for major Christmas festivities this yuletide, according to Castlebar Cathaoirleach Donna Sheridan.

On the day the country goes to the polls, Friday November 29, the Christmas lights will be officially lit in Castlebar, kicking off a month of festive activities.

Cathaoirleach Sheridan has been giving more details to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley:

(pic credit to Mayo County Council)