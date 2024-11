There are calls to remove a mural of US President, Joe Biden, in Co. Mayo.

The artwork is in Mr. Biden’s ancestral town of Ballina, and was designed in advance of his visit in 2023.

Over 2,500 people have signed a petition for it to be removed, because of the US President’s support for Israel.

Ballina businessman, Paul Ginty, says the town wants to be on the right side of history: