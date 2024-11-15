As the general election approaches and candidates continue to canvass across every street in Ireland, it is imperative that candidates consider people who are blind or vision impaired.

Election posters hung below the regulation height create obstacles for them and others with additional accessibility needs, limiting their mobility and putting them in danger.

The sharp corners and edges of posters can cause cuts or lacerations to the face, with protruding cable ties also presenting an issue.

Posters which are hung below 2.3 metres can be removed and disposed of by local authorities.

If people spot posters which pose a safety risk by not adhering to regulations, they should notify their county council.

Vision Ireland’s Clear Our Paths campaign highlights the importance of removing these obstacles and how this allows for more accessible public spaces.