A widespread search for a woman who went missing while swimming in Galway Bay on Tuesday has entered a fourth day.

Search and rescue services launched a major operation on Tuesday morning when alerted to concerns that a local man was missing having gone for a swim at Silverstrand Beach in Barna.

Hours later gardaí received a report that another person, a local woman in her 30s, was also feared missing having gone for a swim in the same area after she failed to turn up for work.

Her car was subsequently found in car park at Silverstrand.

The body of the man was recovered on Tuesday afternoon last and he was named as well-known singer and songwriter Johnny Duhan .

He will be laid to rest this afternoon after 1pm funeral mass in St Killian’s Church, New Inn, in Killian Cemetery, Woodlawn.