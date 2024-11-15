More than 4 thousand 600 Irish trained teachers are currently working abroad.



The joint research by the CSO, the Department of Education and the Teaching Council found about 60 per cent of teachers that emigrated are aged between 25-34.



However, those identified in the study still pay the yearly Teaching Council registration fee - indicating they may come back to teach.



Michael Gillespie, General Secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland says allowing the teachers to come back without being at the bottom of the pay scale would bring more home: