At the time of polling on Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th November, sixteen candidates had declared for the five-seater constituency.

The quota for election is 17%.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly is polling very strongly at 13 per cent and Noel Grealish, Independent is on 12 per cent.

Both are well positioned to retain their seats.

On this showing, Fine Gael have benefited from the change in leadership under Simon Harris with a very strong possibility of two seats for Fine Gael in Galway West for candidates Hildegarde Naughton and Seán Kyne.

Hildegarde Naughton is on 13 per cent and Seán Kyne on 10 per cent.

Long-serving Fianna Fáil TD, Éamon Ó Cuív is not contesting this election.

In 2020, the Fianna Fáil vote totalled 23 per cent. Where Ó Cuív’s vote will go is a question everyone is asking.

Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped by almost 10 per cent in this TG4/Ipsos B&A poll. Both candidates are neck and neck with John Connolly on 7 per cent and Gráinne Seoige also on 7 per cent.

However, Gráinne Seoige appears to be more transfer friendly.

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell is on 9 per cent and is in contention to keep her seat but is well short of the quota and will rely on transfers.

Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas, formerly a Fianna Fáil councillor is pushing for a seat, with 8 per cent support in this poll.

The other candidates in Galway West are Pauline O’Reilly (Green Party) 5 per cent, Helen Ogbu (Labour) 4 per cent, Eibhlín Seoighthe (Social Democrats) 3 per cent and Mike Cubbard (Non-Party) 3 per cent.