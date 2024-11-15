Taoiseach Simon Harris says he does not know why Fine Gael expelled a councillor who is now running against his party in the General Election.

Former Fine Gael councillor Patsy O’Brien was suspended from the party when a complaint was made against him in March 2020.

According to the Irish Independent, he was expelled in October of the same year after an internal Fine Gael disciplinary investigation.

Speaking at a campaign event in Dublin, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was “unaware” of the reasons behind Mr O’Brien’s expulsion from Fine Gael.

Mr Harris said he will find out more information from his party officials.

Midwest News contacted Patsy O'Brien for a statement on the matter and he did not wish to comment.