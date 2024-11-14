Pay increases that go beyond inflation rates, the protection of remote working, and a four-day working week, are some of the biggest priorities for workers in the general election.

Forsa Trade Union has today outlined its requests from the next government, in its general election manifesto.

Housing is also being named as a key issue for its members, with over a third spending more than 30 per cent of their monthly income on it.

Forsa Policy and Research Officer, Aisling Cusack, says flexible working arrangements are important to many....