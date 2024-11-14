A MAYO company has been honoured at the Irish Times Innovation Awards.

Eco Powered Cabinets scooped the New Frontiers award, sponsored by UCD - Michael Smurfit.

Darren Forde's eco powered cabinets allows for 24/7 access to defibrillators in rural isolated locations where a main power supply is not available.

Many of the units now include trauma kits and other medication which may prove vital in certain situations.

Darren Forde has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....