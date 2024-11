Sonar technology is being used in the search for a woman missing in Galway bay.



The woman, aged in her 30s, was reported missing after she went for a swim at Silver Strand on Tuesday morning.



Separately, Limerick musician, Johnny Duhan also went missing in the same area on the same day - his body was recovered from the water on Tuesday afternoon.



Paul Carey, from the local RNLI, says multiple boats are being used in the search operation...