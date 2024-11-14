Londis retailers nationally, including seven from Mayo, were honoured at the recent Londis Retailing Excellence Awards ceremony, which was held in Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny, and hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the Londis brand in Ireland.

The awards recognise those Londis stores who have excelled during the year across all areas of their store. In winning these awards, the stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, as well as the store’s commitment to upholding the highest of retailing standards.

The Mayo based Londis retailers and stores honoured were: