Two students from Headford have secured their place in the SciFest National Finals in Dublin later this month.

Representing Presentation College, second year students Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly impressed judges at the SciFest@College regional final at ATU Galway earlier this year with their exploration of the sustainability of local GAA clubs, which compared the carbon footprints of GAA clubs in their area.

This project was chosen from over 70 projects displayed at the regional fair and secured the students both the prestigious EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award and a place in the national final.

They will now compete against sixty other students from thirty-one schools nationwide in the national finals for a chance to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.

Now in its 19th year, the SciFest programme is open to second-level students, with the aim of promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education and providing a platform for students to present and display their scientific projects.

The SciFest National Final 2024 will take place on Friday 29 November at the Marino Conference Centre on Griffith Avenue, Dublin 9.