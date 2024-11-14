As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the region, Gardaí in Co Galway have seized approximately €36,000 worth of heroin.

A car was stopped by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit at Cappataggle, Co Galway, at around 11pm on Wednesday.

In excess of 252 grams of heroin (with an estimated street value of €35,700, subject to analysis) was seized and a man and a woman (both aged in their 50s) were arrested.

They are currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Galway under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days.