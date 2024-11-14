Football legend Noel Tierney will be laid to rest in Milltown later today.

He had been battling illness for some time.

Noel Tierney was the greatest full back in gaelic football in his era, and started playing football with Garrymore in South Mayo.

Galway officials quickly recognised the talents of the young player, and although he legally played with his father’s native club, because he lived on the Galway side of the border he was moved to play with his native parish of Milltown.

Although he missed out on a county minor medal with Carras, he would go on to win a North Board medal with Milltown and two Connacht and an All Ireland medal with Galway in 1960.

He would go on to play full back for the Galway senior team winning five Connacht titles and was an outstanding full back on the Galway three in a row All Ireland winning teams of 1964, 65 and 66.

Noel also won a National Football League medal in ’65 and two Railway Cup titles with Connacht in 1967 and ’69 when he captained the side.

Noel Tierney won two Cú Chullain awards and was awarded the Texaco Footballer of the Year in 1964.

In 1993 he was inducted into the Galway Football Hall of Fame and he was selected at full back on the Galway Football Team of the Millennium in 1999.

With his club Milltown Noel Tierney also won a Galway Junior Football Championship in 1961 and a Galway Senior Football Championship title in 1971.

Noel will be laid to rest this morning in Kilgevrin cemetery following 12 noon mass in St Joseph's Church, Milltown