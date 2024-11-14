More than 30,000 members of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) will hold a nationwide lunchtime protest outside schools next Tuesday, 19th November in which they will seek a delay in the implementation of Senior Cycle redevelopment.

The protest follows a decision to ‘accelerate’ Senior Cycle redevelopment plans.

Service to students will not be affected by the protest, which will take place outside all schools/centres where Senior Cycle is delivered e.g. established Leaving Certificate and/or Leaving Certificate Applied.

Geraldine O'Loughlin is the ASTI Standing Committee rep for Mayo and Leitrim.

She told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley more about why the action is taking place...