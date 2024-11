The way we drink alcohol could be linked to an increase in alcohol-related brain injury.



Despite drinking less alcohol overall as a nation - there's a growing number of people becoming dependent.



Ireland's first national conference on alcohol-related brain injury is taking place in Sligo today, discussing the effects of an increase in binge-drinking and drinking at home.



Paula Leonard, CEO of the Alcohol Forum Ireland, says an estimated 75,000 people in Ireland are at risk.