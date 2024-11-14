The search for a woman missing off the Galway coast will head into a third day today.





The woman in her 30s was reported missing on Tuesday after failing to return from a swim close to Silver Strand beach.





Search efforts were hampered by heavy fog last night with emergency teams expected to try again later this morning.





She was one of two people reported missing in the area, and the body of the other, 74 year old Johnny Duhan, was recovered on Tuesday evening.





The songwriter will be laid to rest following funeral mass in New Inn, Co. Galway on Friday.