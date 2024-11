Challenging weather conditions are hampering a search for a woman missing off the coast of Galway.

An operation to find the woman, who is in her 30s, was relaunched this morning, after she failed to return to shore at Silver Strand yesterday.

In a separate incident at the same location, rescuers recovered the body of a man yesterday, who has been named as Limerick singer and songwriter, Johnny Duhan.

Gardaí say the search for the missing woman will continue until darkness.