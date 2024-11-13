INMO members are holding a protest at lunchtime today at University Hospital Galway, alongside colleagues in Fórsa and SIPTU trade unions, to protest the implementation of the HSE’s recent Pay and Numbers Strategy.

The protest that's underway since 1pm, is the latest in a month-long campaign by the unions to bring an end to the recruitment caps introduced in the strategy, and to reverse the decision to suppress all posts that were vacant as of 31st December 2023.

The INMO states this strategy has removed vital posts across the health service, and prevents healthcare facilities from recruiting staff to fill posts that have become vacant this year.