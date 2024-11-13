The Arts Services of Mayo County Council, Galway City Council and Clare County Council are delighted to announce the launch of the Levelling Access Artists Practice Bursary.

The Arts Services of the three local authorities are now inviting applications for the Levelling Access Artists Practice Bursary from artists with disabilities, one in each local authority area.

The bursary is open to professional artists with disabilities working in any artform and at any stage of their career, resident in Counties Clare, Mayo or Galway City.

The Bursary will support professional artists with disabilities to develop their practice; create new work or develop an artistic project with one award in each local authority area of €5000.00 plus specific access supports, resources and network opportunities.

Application forms and guidelines can be downloaded from:

The deadline for receipt of applications is Tuesday 19th November. For further information about the Levelling Access Artists Practice Bursary contact:

The Levelling Access Artists Practice Bursary is funded by Arts Council Ireland.