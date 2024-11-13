A search operation for a swimmer missing in Galway Bay is resuming this morning.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was one of two people who failed to return to shore, after entering the water at Silver Strand yesterday morning.

The body of the second person, confirmed as Limerick musician Johnny Duhan, was recovered yesterday.

Rescuers recovered the body of a man in his 70s yesterday afternoon, shortly before 2pm.

Mr Duhan went out for a swim in the Silver Strand area yesterday morning, but failed to return to shore.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

He's best known for writing The Voyage, which was a hit for Christy Moore among others.

Today, the Coast Guard, Galway Bay RNLI, and GardaÃ­ will resume the search for a woman in her 30s, who also entered the water yesterday morning.

That operation is due to recommence at first light.