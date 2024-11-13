Minister of State, Alan Dillon TD, has announced the approval of five affordable housing units in Westport, which will be available “soon” on the market under the local authority affordable purchase scheme.

He says he’s delighted to support the delivery of these five affordable homes, which will form part of a larger mixed-tenure development of 50 homes on the Golf Course Road in Westport, due for completion next month.

The market value of these three-bedroom homes ranges from €325,000 to €345,000. They will be offered for sale at prices between €232,000 and €259,000. A total subsidy of €375,000 has been allocated under the Affordable Housing Fund from the Department of Housing, to assist in meeting the cost of delivering these homes, Minister Dillon explained.

He added: “I’m very much committed to providing much-needed access to affordable homes across Mayo for families, young couples, and individuals. In my first six months within the Department of Housing, I have supported the delivery of these affordable homes onto the market in Mayo, and I’m confident this will act as a catalyst for further affordable projects in Claremorris, Castlebar, and Ballina.

This Westport development will be further enhanced by another proposed 52-unit affordable housing scheme at Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, which is currently being worked on by Mayo County Council for consideration by the Department of Housing.