The cost-of-living crisis is having an effect on Christmas shoppers' spending.





According to a new KPMG survey, over half of respondents say they plan to spend less on Christmas shopping this year, due to having less disposable income.





It has also found over 70 per cent of consumers are concerned with prices rising during the holiday period.





Keith Watt, from KPMG, says retailers will be competing to offer the best deals: