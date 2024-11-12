Roscommon University Hospital will hold a Memorial Mass on Thursday, November 21 at 7.30pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon in memory of those who died in the hospital between 2020 and 2022.

The Mass will also remember those people who were brought to Roscommon University Hospital after they had passed away in the community.

The Mass aims to provide a space to support families in the grief they are experiencing, in a respectful and empathetic way.

Marie Doorly, Interim Hospital Manager said:

“The Mass is a very special event for our hospital staff as we come together to remember and honour those who died between 2020 and 2022. Due to the Covid pandemic, we were unable to hold a Memorial Mass. At a later date, a Memorial Mass will be held to commemorate those who died in 2023.

“Roscommon University Hospital cares for patients from a wide geographical area and we want to reach out and acknowledge the loss felt by all families and friends who have been bereaved. We hope that the bereaved will take some solace from knowing that their loved one has not been forgotten.”

“Staff from the Hospital’s End of Life Care Committee will lead the Mass and present a selection of readings and reflections.

“We would like to invite all family members, relatives, friends, past and present staff to this very special Mass, and to join us afterwards for some light refreshments in the Abbey Hotel where there will be an opportunity to meet with staff who cared for your loved one and to share your experience with other bereaved families."