A Crossmolina based councillor claims that Mayo County Council “don’t care about their own staff” as his request to allocate a road gritter to a dangerous route in North Mayo continues to be denied.

At September’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, Fianna Fáil cllr Michael Loftus called on council management to allocate a gritter to a 22km stretch between Crossmolina and Ballycastle.

Cllr Loftus gave the example of numerous large vehicles going off the road and jackknifing in treacherous conditions last winter, and continues to advocate for proper road safety measures for the R315 as seen throughout the rest of the county.

He says that it’s an “absolute disgrace” that the council refuse to provide a gritter, and has accused council management of not caring about their staff that will be driving on the route this winter.

Cllr Loftus has been outlining his concern to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: