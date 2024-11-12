A Virtual Public Consultation Event will be launched tomorrow for the improvement of the N26 road between Foxford and Mount Falcon.

This public consultation will run for two weeks, whereby the public are invited to learn more about the project and give their input on the current study area.

A website has been launched by Mayo County Council’s National Roads Office in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

For those interested in getting involved with the consultation you can visit www.n26foxfordtomountfalcon.ie between Wednesday November 13 and Wednesday November 27.

The launch has been welcomed by Fianna Fáil Minister Dara Calleary, who has been giving more information on the event to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: