Castlebar councillor Harry Barrett has called on Mayo County Council to embrace modern construction and become a ‘brand leader’ in piloting a rapid build homes scheme.

Currently, according to the Independent cllr, there is a housing and homelessness crisis within the county.

Mayo needs houses, he says, and a Scandanavian style timber frame house is more sustainable than traditional brick and is also cheaper and quicker to build.

There has been a rise in timber and steel frame houses in Ireland, with one of the leading companies in the factory built homes industry located in County Mayo.

Founder and owner of BRB (Byrne Rapid Build) Homes Donal Byrne says that this form of construction is the way forward.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: