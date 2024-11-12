A number of new train detection warning systems have been installed across the region.

The systems were installed at level crossings and became operational this week.Two are located at level crossings in Mayo while the third is in County Sligo.

It aims to help pedestrians, cyclists and motorists determine whether or not a level crossing is safe to cross.

A red light indicates 'Do not cross' while orange indicates 'Cross with caution'.

The locations for the new systems are:

• Level Crossing XM190 - townland of Garryredmond, near Claremorris, on the Westport line.

• Level Crossing XX059 - townland of Rathbaun, near Foxford, on the Manulla Junction to Ballina line.

• Level Crossing XS121 - townland of Ardree, near Ballymote, Co. Sligo.