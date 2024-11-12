The Road Safety Authority has today launched the 2024 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Since its inception in 1993, this commemoration has been observed globally, playing a crucial role in honouring the millions who have been killed or seriously injured on the roads.

Tragically, 149 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, however this is 16 fewer road deaths by the same date in 2023.

A number of events are taking place across the country in connection with World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

A Special Memorial Mass takes place on Sunday 17 November, 2024 at 12 noon in Knock Basilica.

This Mass remembers the precious lives tragically lost on our roads and the profound impact this has on their families, friends and wider communities as well as those seriously injured as a result of road traffic collisions.

It is also a day on which we reflect on the tremendous work carried out by the emergency services on a daily basis.

This Mass is being organised by the Mayo Road Safety Office in conjunction with Knock Basilica.

(photo credit to Mayo County Council)