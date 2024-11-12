A former Garda Sergeant and native of Westport was the recipient of a bravery award on Friday last.

Former Garda Cyril Meehan was commended for when he tackled an armed man and also intervened when a man tried to set himself on fire.

He received his award at Farmleigh House from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghál at the National Bravery Awards.

On February 19 2001, a man entered Waterford Garda Station’s public office brandishing a knife, and was both aggressive and self harming.

Garda Noel Power and Sergeant Meehan tackled the man who, in turn made several attempts to stab them.

The Gardaí managed to disarm the man, and both men have been awarded a Certificate of Bravery for their efforts.

In a separate incident, on June 7 2022, Garda Meehan was involved in preventing a man from setting fire to himself at the Quays in Waterford.

The man doused himself in petrol and was threatening to set himself alight, and after trying to light his cigarette, Gardaí decided to intervene.

Gardaí rushed the man to try and prevent him from causing serious harm, and managed to take the lighter from him. He was then brought to hospital for treatment.

Former Garda Cyril Meehan received a bravery award for his role in this incident.

(Pic An Garda Síochána)