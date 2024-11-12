Today is the last day you can register to vote in the general election.

Online registration closes tonight on www.checktheregister.ie

If you’re over 18 years old or over on the day of voting, and you’re a resident in Ireland then you are eligible to vote.

All that's needed to get your name on the list is your PPS number, date of birth and Eircode.

The deadline to register for the postal or special voters list has passed.

There are around 600,000 young people who are eligible to register.

Voting day for the general election has been set for November 29.

Polling stations will be open from 7:00am to 10:00pm.