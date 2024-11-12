Castlebar based councillor Harry Barrett is calling on Mayo County Council to adopt a Scandinavian style of housing to deliver homes quicker across the county.

Cllr Barrett wants to move away from the traditional brick form of building, and for Mayo to be the 'brand leader' in this practice whereby houses are built with timber frames, while steel frames have become more common too.

He made the suggestion at last week’s meeting of the Environment, Climate Change and Agriculture Strategic Policy Committee.

The Independent cllr says that housing and the environment are two of the biggest issues facing Mayo County Council at present, and this programme would provide a solution in being more sustainable, affordable and quicker to build.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, cllr Barrett spoke to Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O’Malley: