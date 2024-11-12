Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in locating a man missing from North Mayo.

41 year old Kevin Durcan is missing from his home in Ballina since Saturday November 9.

He was last seen on Friday afternoon at approximately 3:30pm.

Kevin is described as being just under 6 ft tall with brown hair, blue eyes and a slight build.

When he was last seen Kevin was wearing blue jeans, white runners, a navy blue jacket and navy hat.

Gardaí and Kevin’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

If you or anyone you know has any information on Kevin’s whereabouts, please contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560.

Alternatively you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.