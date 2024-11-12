Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has confirmed that additional Garda resources have been deployed to Ballaghaderreen following engagement with the Garda Superintendent.

This comes after calls for a heightened Garda presence in light of recent heightened criminal activity in Ballaghaderreen and the surrounding areas.

Deputy Kerrane, who will be standing for re-election in Roscommon/ Galway, says that “this is a step in the right direction” and she will “continue to press for a review of the Garda District, which includes North Roscommon to Cloonfad and over to Ballaghaderren. This is too large”.

According to the Sinn Féin TD, 167 new Garda recruits are to pass out in December, and she has requested that the Garda Commissioner make allocations to Roscommon and Galway, “where burglaries have been consistent all year and where in towns like Ballaghaderreen, Garda numbers are down and in other areas of the constituency, Garda Stations have been closed”.