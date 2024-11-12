The Green Party will launch its manifesto this morning promising to invest the Apple Tax money in public transport.

It’s also offering a new Climate Ticket to save money for regular commuters.

The Greens will say they want to use €7 billion of the Apple Tax money on major transport projects like the Metrolink, DART+ and rail projects in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

It will also champion a new Climate Ticket to replace the commuter taxsaver ticket and save people money, it will promise new rural local link bus services every WEEK and more 24/7 bus services in cities and towns.

The manifesto also contains pledges for a state led system of childcare and free solar panels for 200,000 low income homes.

Elsewhere Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin will all make pitches to the farmer vote today when addressing the IFA as the election enters day five of campaigning.

(pic credit to Roderic O'Gorman TD)