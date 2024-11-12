A man who was recently charged with murder in Ballina has also been accused of the theft of a credit card machine in May.

Castlebar District Court heard on Wednesday last, that Liam O’Leary had been abusive towards a staff member at the Treasury Casino on Duke St. in Castlebar, before allegedly stealing a card machine from the premises.

The €500 machine was later found abandoned in a drain.

Mr. O’Leary, of no fixed abode, will have his plea or hearing held later today.

Last month, he was charged with the murder of John Casserly in Ballina on October 23.

He was remanded in custody following the charge.