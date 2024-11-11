Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers believes that a focus on offshore wind energy can be ‘Mayo’s gold’, and would have great benefit to the county’s economy.

This comes following the announcement of the party’s manifesto for General Election 2024 which has outlined ambitious commitments to both onshore and offshore wind energy.

“Fianna Fáil’s plan to expedite the delivery of wind energy is a game changer for Mayo”, says the General Election Candidate, “particularly with the promise to complete a floating offshore wind test site off the west coast by 2026”.

Senator Chambers has been outlining the benefits of the plans for Mayo to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(PIC Dept of Enterprise)