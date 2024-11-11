Fine Gael cllr and General Election candidate Mark Duffy has said that he has no issue with the mural of former U.S. President Joe Biden being taken down in Ballina.

A mural of the then President was erected due to Mr. Biden’s strong links to the North Mayo capital, referred to as his ancestral home.

Then President Biden paid a visit to Ballina in April of last year, where thousands lined the streets for an historic event, which saw him address the town on a stage in front of St. Muradech’s Cathedral.

Since then, a lot of opinion on Joe Biden has changed – with particular emphasis on America’s support of Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza.

Many people want the Biden mural to be removed in Ballina, and cllr Duffy says that America’s impact on the Israel Hamas conflict has galled a lot of people – including him.

This morning Tommy Marren asked the General Election if he was in support of or opposed the idea of taking down the mural: