The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council has commended ongoing work at bus stops in two areas of the county.

Cllr Donna Sheridan has welcomed the installation of new bus stops in Ballyvary, which she says are a brilliant addition.

She has thanked Fergal and all the team in the Castlebar Municipal District for their work on the project.

The work on the bus stops in Balla are well underway, she added, with the hope that this operation will be complete by early December.

Cllr Sheridan stated that “these facilities are very much welcome for the district”.