The monthly meeting of Mayo County Council will be adjourned at 4:30pm this afternoon as a mark of respect to two families.

Una Caulfield, who is the mother of Fianna Fáil cllr John Caulfield, has passed away.

Her removal takes place this evening in Ballaghaderreen and she will be laid to rest tomorrow.

The meeting will also be adjourned as a mark of respect to Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Kevin Kelly.

The father of his wife Denise, Sean Barry, was buried this morning.

We extend our sympathy to both families.