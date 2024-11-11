Home Instead have announced 50 new jobs to its team in Sligo.

These positions will provide 50 CAREGivers to the county, which delivers essential services to older people in local communities throughout County Sligo.

This announcement coincides with the pending winter months, with shorter days and longer nights contributing to an increase in illness and time spent along among older adults.

Since its establishment in Ireland in 2005, Home Instead has become the country’s largest provider of home care services.

With 26 offices across the country, over 4,000 CAREGivers are employed to care for more than 8,000 clients.

Commenting on the announcement, General Manager of Home Instead Sligo Jodie Molloy said that work opportunities are available in both rural and urban areas of the county.